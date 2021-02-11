COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,367 new cases, 26 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 11.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,367 new cases and 26 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (367), Burkina Faso (59), Cape Verde (64), Ivory Coast (273), Guinea-Bissau (16), Mali (11), Niger 13), Nigeria (1131), Senegal (393), Sierra Leone (10) and Togo (30). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (1), Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (4), Nigeria (8) and Senegal (12). West Africa now has 352,417 total cases, 4,419 total deaths and 303,277 total recoveries.

Nigeria (142,578) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (73,003), Ivory Coast (30,240), Senegal (29,914), Guinea (14,791), Cape Verde (14,543), Burkina Faso (11,426), Mali (8,203), Togo (5,606), Niger (4,656), Benin (4,560), Gambia (4,302), Sierra Leone (3,813), Guinea-Bissau (2,826) and Liberia (1,956).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,702) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (724), Ghana (482), Mali (339), Niger (167), Ivory Coast (169), Cape Verde (138), Gambia (135), Burkina Faso (134), Liberia (84), Guinea (84), Togo (80), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (56) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (116,947) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (65,583), Ivory Coast (28,320), Senegal (24,597), Guinea (14,381), Cape Verde (13,983), Burkina Faso (10,279), Mali (6,100), Togo (4,696), Gambia (3,891), Niger (4,007), Benin (3,772), Sierra Leone (2,519), Guinea-Bissau (2,432) and Liberia (1,770).

Africa has registered 3,730,762 total cases, 96,957 total deaths and 3,257,914 total recoveries while the world has recorded 108,026,145 total cases, 2,369,067 total deaths and 80,216,941 total recoveries.