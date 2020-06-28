COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,384 new cases, 25 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,384 new cases and 25 new deaths of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (96), Cape Verde (64), Ivory Coast (205), Gambia (1), Ghana (908), Guinea (31), Liberia (39), Mali (87), Niger (6), Nigeria (779), Senegal (127), Sierra Leone (17), and Togo (24). The new deaths were registered in Benin (2), Cape Verde (2), Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (9), Guinea (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (4), Senegal (3) and Sierra Leone (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (24,077) and total deaths (558) while Ghana has the highest number of total recovered (12,720) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 72,505 total cases, 1,265 total deaths and 39,626 total recovered.

Ghana (16,742 total cases) has 112 total deaths. Senegal (6,586 total cases) has 105 total deaths and 4,291 total recovered. Ivory Coast and Guinea have recorded 8,944 and 5,291 total cases respectively.

Ivory Coast has 66 total deaths and 3,722 total recovered while Guinea has 30 total deaths and 4,215 total recovered. Mali (2,147 total cases) has 114 total deaths and 1,432 total recovered. Guinea-Bissau (1,614 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 317 total recovered.

Sierra Leone (1,427 total cases) has 60 total deaths and 943 total recovered. Benin (1,149 total cases) has 16 total deaths and 306 total recovered and Cabo Verde (1,091 total cases) has 12 total deaths and 568 total recovered.

Niger (1,068 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 937 total recovered. Burkina Faso (941 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 830 total recovered. Liberia (768 total cases) records 34 total deaths and 298 total recovered. Togo (615 total cases) has 14 total deaths and 396 total recovered. Gambia (45 total cases) has 2 total deaths and 26 total recovered.

Africa has registered 376,194 total cases, 9,551 total deaths and 182,195 total recovered while the world has recorded 10,169,671 total cases, 502,808 total deaths and 5,508,706 total recovered.