COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,431 new cases, 41 new deaths in past 24 hours

Published on 15.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,431 new cases and 41 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (263), Cape Verde (72), Ivory Coast (209), Gambia (8), Guinea (14), Liberia (5), Mali (21), Niger (60), Nigeria (1,479), Senegal (218), Sierra Leone (26) and Togo (56). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (4), Gambia (1), Mali (2), Niger (1), Nigeria (23) and Senegal (10). West Africa now has 275,578 total cases, 3,578 total deaths and 237,942 total recoveries.

Nigeria (105,478) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (56,981), Ivory Coast (24,578), Senegal (22,396), Guinea (14,065), Cape Verde (12,664), Burkina Faso (8,809), Mali (7,759), Togo (4,165), Niger (4,058), Gambia (3,893), Benin (3,413), Sierra Leone (2,959), Guinea-Bissau (2,478) and Liberia (1,882).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,405) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (506), Ghana (341), Mali (305), Ivory Coast (140), Gambia (126), Cape Verde (115), Niger (137), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (97), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (72), Benin (46) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (83,830) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (55,236), Ivory Coast (22,856), Senegal (18,908), Guinea (13,318), Cape Verde (11,989), Burkina Faso (6,877), Mali (5,414), Gambia (3,689), Togo (3,704), Benin (3,222), Niger (2,759), Guinea-Bissau (2,400), Sierra Leone (2,048) and Liberia (1,701).

Africa has registered 3,196,771 total cases, 76,927 total deaths and 2,609,979 total recoveries while the world has recorded 93,861,080 total cases, 2,009,441 total deaths and 67,029,564 total recoveries.