COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,450 new cases, 39 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 20.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,450 new cases and 39 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (144), Burkina Faso (62), Cape Verde (93), Ivory Coast (79), Gambia (5), Ghana (366), Guinea (42), Liberia (3), Mali (25), Niger (21), Nigeria (1,301), Senegal (250) and Togo (59). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1) Ghana (6), Mali (6), Niger (1), Nigeria (15) and Senegal (10). West Africa now has 288,945 total cases, 3734 total deaths and 249,746 total recoveries.

Nigeria (113,305) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (58,431), Ivory Coast (25,383), Senegal (23,642), Guinea (14,207), Cape Verde (13,139), Burkina Faso (9,414), Mali (7,880), Togo (4,383), Niger (4,225), Gambia (3,938), Benin (3,557), Sierra Leone (3,030), Guinea-Bissau (2,510) and Liberia (1,901).   

Moreover, Nigeria (1,464) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (546), Ghana (358), Mali (310), Niger (146), Ivory Coast (142), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (120), Burkina Faso (106), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (74), Benin (46) and Guinea-Bissau (45).  

Also, Nigeria (91,200) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (55,899), Ivory Coast (23,643), Senegal (19,730), Guinea (13,422), Cape Verde (12,319), Burkina Faso (7,573), Mali (5,647), Gambia (3,697), Togo (3,839), Benin (3,284), Niger (3,265), Guinea-Bissau (2,405), Sierra Leone (2,109) and Liberia (1,714). 

Africa has registered 3,327,992 total cases, 81,005 total deaths and 2,757,750 total recoveries while the world has recorded 96,897,362 total cases, 2,073,382 total deaths and 69,512,926 total recoveries.

                   

