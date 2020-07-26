COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,477 new cases, 17 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,477 new cases and 17 new deaths of COVID-19 in 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (76), Burkina Faso (11), Cape Verde (38), Ivory Coast (241), Gambia (61), Ghana (1,380), Guinea (60), Liberia (7), Mali (7), Nigeria (438), Senegal (129), Sierra Leone (15) and Togo (14). The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Liberia (1), Nigeria (11) and Senegal (4).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (39,977) and total deaths (856) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (28,927) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 119,293 total cases, 1,833 total deaths and 77,921 total recoveries.

Ghana (32,437 total cases) has 161 total deaths. Ivory Coast (15,494 total cases) has 94 total deaths and 9,880 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 9,681 and 6,927 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 191 total deaths and 6,409 total recoveries while Guinea has 42 total deaths and 6,098 total recoveries. Mali (2,510 total cases) has 123 total deaths and 1,911 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (2,258 total cases) has 22 total deaths and 1,363 total recoveries.

Guinea-Bissau (1,954 total cases) has 26 total deaths and 803 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (1,783 total cases) has 66 total deaths and 1,313 total recoveries. Benin (1,770 total cases) has 35 total deaths and 1,036 total recoveries and Niger (1,124 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,025 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,086 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 920 total recoveries. Liberia (1,162 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 641 total recoveries. Togo (853 total cases) has 17 total deaths and 587 total recoveries. Gambia (277 total cases) has 6 total deaths and 60 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 835,318 total cases, 17,611 total deaths and 488,707 total recoveries while the world has recorded 16,317,533 total cases, 650,260 total deaths and 9,981,282 total recoveries.