COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,494 new cases, 30 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 20.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,494 new cases and 30 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (60), Cape Verde (63), Ivory Coast (213), Gambia (33), Ghana (966), Guinea (87), Guinea-Bissau (39), Liberia (3), Mali (4), Niger (7), Nigeria (662), Senegal (252), Sierra Leone (8) and Togo (97). The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (2), Gambia (4), Ghana (4), Mali (2), Nigeria (10) and Senegal (8). West Africa now has 374,786 total cases, 4,745 total deaths and 328,013 total recoveries.

Nigeria (150,908) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (79,655), Senegal (32,630), Ivory Coast (31,825), Guinea (15,303), Cape Verde (14,948), Burkina Faso (11,763), Mali (8,260), Togo (6,182), Benin (5,143), Niger (4,725), Gambia (4,543), Sierra Leone (3,849), Guinea-Bissau (3,064) and Liberia (1,988).    

Moreover, Nigeria (1,813) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (795), Ghana (572), Mali (344), Ivory Coast (185), Niger (170), Gambia (143), Cape Verde (142), Burkina Faso (139), Guinea (86), Liberia (85), Togo (81), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (65) and Guinea-Bissau (46). 

Also, Nigeria (127,524) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (72,516), Ivory Coast (30,056), Senegal (26,907), Guinea (14,689), Cape Verde (14,470), Burkina Faso (11,130), Mali (6,262), Togo (5,236), Niger (4,220), Benin (4,119), Gambia (3,933), Sierra Leone (2,603), Guinea-Bissau (2,492) and Liberia (1,856).   

Africa has registered 3,837,063 total cases, 100,890 total deaths and 3,378,537 total recoveries while the world has recorded 111,417,309 total cases, 2,467,073 total deaths and 86,297,428 total recoveries.

                         

