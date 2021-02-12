COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,498 new cases, 34 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 12.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,498 new cases and 34 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (58), Ivory Coast (286), Ghana (554), Guinea (69), Guinea-Bissau (22), Mali (15), Niger (9), Nigeria (938), Senegal (462), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (81). The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (12), Mali (1), Nigeria (8) and Senegal (11). West Africa now has 354,915 total cases, 4,453 total deaths and 305,927 total recoveries.

Nigeria (143,516) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (73,557), Ivory Coast (30,526), Senegal (30,376), Guinea (14,860), Cape Verde (14,601), Burkina Faso (11,426), Mali (8,218), Togo (5,687), Niger (4,665), Benin (4,560), Gambia (4,302), Sierra Leone (3,817), Guinea-Bissau (2,848) and Liberia (1,956).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,710) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (735), Ghana (498), Mali (340), Niger (167), Ivory Coast (171), Cape Verde (138), Gambia (135), Burkina Faso (134), Liberia (84), Guinea (84), Togo (80), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (56) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (118,012) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (66,115), Ivory Coast (28,736), Senegal (24,890), Guinea (14,412), Cape Verde (14,084), Burkina Faso (10,279), Mali (6,110), Togo (4,789), Gambia (3,891), Niger (4,100), Benin (3,772), Sierra Leone (2,535), Guinea-Bissau (2,432) and Liberia (1,770).

Africa has registered 3,743,600 total cases, 97,460 total deaths and 3,273,570 total recoveries while the world has recorded 108,497,102 total cases, 2,383,811 total deaths and 80,652,206 total recoveries.