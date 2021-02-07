COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,501 new cases, 21 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 07.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,501 new cases and 21 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (84), Cape Verde (74), Ivory Coast (272), Gambia (53), Guinea (22), Guinea-Bissau (20), Mali (15), Niger (9), Nigeria (1588), Senegal (271), Sierra Leone (13) and Togo (80). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Ivory Coast (2), Gambia (2), Mali (2), Nigeria (6) and Senegal (7). West Africa now has 343,046 total cases, 4,273 total deaths and 294,111 total recoveries.

Nigeria (139,242) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (70,046), Ivory Coast (29,567), Senegal (28,760), Guinea (14,687), Cape Verde (14,380), Burkina Faso (11,227), Mali (8,160), Togo (5,436), Niger (4,598), Benin (4,193), Gambia (4,237), Sierra Leone (3,785), Guinea-Bissau (2,772) and Liberia (1,956).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,647) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (682), Ghana (449), Mali (338), Niger (165), Ivory Coast (162), Cape Verde (135), Gambia (134), Burkina Faso (134), Liberia (84), Guinea (84), Sierra Leone (79), Togo (79), Benin (55) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (112,557) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (63,502), Ivory Coast (27,773), Senegal (23,559), Guinea (14,345), Cape Verde (13,684), Burkina Faso (10,040), Mali (6,054), Togo (4,535), Gambia (3,886), Niger (3,950), Benin (3,563), Guinea-Bissau (2,427), Sierra Leone (2,466) and Liberia (1,770).

Africa has registered 3,681,143 total cases, 94,909 total deaths and 3,180,466 total recoveries while the world has recorded 106,508,151 total cases, 2,323,815 total deaths and 78,301,757 total recoveries.