COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,517 new cases, 49 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 13.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,517 new cases and 49 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (112), Cape Verde (46), Ivory Coast (191), Ghana (790), Guinea-Bissau (21), Mali (4), Niger (13), Nigeria (1005), Senegal (265) and Togo (70). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (3), Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (11), Niger (2), Nigeria (24) and Senegal (6). West Africa now has 357,432 total cases, 4,502 total deaths and 308,167 total recoveries.

Nigeria (144,521) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (74,347), Ivory Coast (30,717), Senegal (30,641), Guinea (14,860), Cape Verde (14,647), Burkina Faso (11,538), Mali (8,222), Togo (5,757), Niger (4,678), Benin (4,560), Gambia (4,302), Sierra Leone (3,817), Guinea-Bissau (2,869) and Liberia (1,956).    

Moreover, Nigeria (1,734) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (741), Ghana (505), Mali (340), Niger (169), Ivory Coast (173), Cape Verde (139), Burkina Faso (137), Gambia (135), Liberia (84), Guinea (84), Togo (80), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (56) and Guinea-Bissau (46). 

Also, Nigeria (118,866) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (66,333), Ivory Coast (28,914), Senegal (25,162), Guinea (14,412), Cape Verde (14,134), Burkina Faso (10,758), Mali (6,154), Togo (4,899), Gambia (3,891), Niger (4,135), Benin (3,772), Sierra Leone (2,535), Guinea-Bissau (2,432) and Liberia (1,770).   

Africa has registered 3,755,783 total cases, 97,983 total deaths and 3,286,369 total recoveries while the world has recorded 108,883,496 total cases, 2,397,990 total deaths and 81,064,786 total recoveries.

                         

