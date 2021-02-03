COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,603 new cases, 26 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 03.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,603 new cases and 26 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (226), Burkina Faso (136), Cape Verde (54), Ivory Coast (132), Liberia (1), Mali (11), Niger (11), Nigeria (1634), Senegal (285), Sierra Leone (39) and Togo (74). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (2), Burkina Faso (5), Ivory Coast (2), Mali (3), Niger (1), Nigeria (6) and Senegal (7). West Africa now has 331,278 total cases, 4,153 total deaths and 283,957 total recoveries.

Nigeria (133,552) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (67,782), Ivory Coast (28,607), Senegal (27,365), Guinea (14,555), Cape Verde (14,152), Burkina Faso (10,904), Mali (8,111), Togo (5,166), Niger (4,548), Gambia (4,139), Benin (4,119), Sierra Leone (3,699), Guinea-Bissau (2,634) and Liberia (1,945).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,613) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (648), Ghana (424), Mali (333), Niger (162), Ivory Coast (158), Cape Verde (134), Gambia (131), Burkina Faso (126), Liberia (84), Guinea (83), Sierra Leone (79), Togo (79), Benin (54) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (107,551) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (61,843), Ivory Coast (26,724), Senegal (22,599), Guinea (14,228), Cape Verde (13,335), Burkina Faso (9,585), Mali (5,970), Togo (4,352), Gambia (3,803), Niger (3,845), Benin (3,552), Guinea-Bissau (2,427), Sierra Leone (2,377) and Liberia (1,766).

Africa has registered 3,618,273 total cases, 92,530 total deaths and 3,112,958 total recoveries while the world has recorded 104,601,795 total cases, 2,269,164 total deaths and 76,443,925 total recoveries.