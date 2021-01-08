COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,603 new cases, 26 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 08.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,603 new cases and 26 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (150), Cape Verde (94), Ivory Coast (210), Gambia (26), Guinea (42), Mali (85), Niger (72), Nigeria (1,565), Senegal (296), Sierra Leone (25) and Togo (38). The new deaths were recorded in Mali (4), Niger (6), Nigeria (6), Senegal (8) and Togo (2). West Africa now has 258,224 total cases, 3,388 total deaths and 226,562 total recoveries.

Nigeria (95,934) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (55,461), Ivory Coast (23,173), Senegal (20,672), Guinea (13,904), Cape Verde (12,146), Mali (7,512), Burkina Faso (7,713), Gambia (3,838), Togo (3,845), Niger (3,706), Benin (3,304), Sierra Leone (2,782), Guinea-Bissau (2,455) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,330) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (446), Ghana (336), Mali (290), Ivory Coast (138), Gambia (125), Cape Verde (113), Niger (119), Liberia (83), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (89), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (72), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (77,982) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (54,164), Ivory Coast (22,301), Senegal (18,016), Guinea (13,222), Cape Verde (11,665), Burkina Faso (5,533), Mali (5,224), Gambia (3,677), Togo (3,560), Benin (3,185), Guinea-Bissau (2,398), Niger (2,253), Sierra Leone (1,976) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 2,969,460 total cases, 70,705 total deaths and 2,428,674 total recoveries while the world has recorded 88,893,089 total cases, 1,913,630 total deaths and 63,807,739 total recoveries.