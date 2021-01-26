COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,653 new cases, 26 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 26.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,653 new cases and 26 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (65), Ivory Coast (246), Gambia (36), Ghana (646), Guinea (4), Liberia (18), Mali (12), Niger (21), Nigeria (1430), Senegal (134), Sierra Leone (21) and Togo (20). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (5), Ghana (5), Guinea (1), Mali (1), Nigeria (3), Senegal (10) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 307,753 total cases, 3,876 total deaths and 263,971 total recoveries.

Nigeria (122,996) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (62,135), Ivory Coast (27,096), Senegal (25,127), Guinea (14,379), Cape Verde (13,557), Burkina Faso (10,103), Mali (7,995), Togo (4,682), Niger (4,374), Gambia (4,008), Benin (3,643), Sierra Leone (3,194), Guinea-Bissau (2,532) and Liberia (1,932).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,507) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (592), Ghana (372), Mali (324), Niger (151), Ivory Coast (146), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (127), Burkina Faso (117), Liberia (84), Guinea (82), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (76), Benin (48) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (98,359) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (58,150), Ivory Coast (25,000), Senegal (20,870), Guinea (13,798), Cape Verde (12,751), Burkina Faso (8,388), Mali (5,731), Gambia (3,722), Togo (4,005), Niger (3,494), Benin (3,317), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,232) and Liberia (1,733).

Africa has registered 3,475,770 total cases, 86,134 total deaths and 2,940,142 total recoveries while the world has recorded 100,497,588 total cases, 2,156,650 total deaths and 72,507,914 total recoveries.