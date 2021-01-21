COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,658 new cases, 23 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 21.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,658 new cases and 23 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (139), Cape Verde (85), Ivory Coast (214), Ghana (391), Guinea (29), Mali (17), Niger (24), Nigeria (1,386), Senegal (267), Sierra Leone (30) and Togo (76). The new deaths were recorded in Cabo Verde (1), Mali (1), Niger (1), Nigeria (14) and Senegal (6). West Africa now has 291,624 total cases, 3757 total deaths and 252,033 total recoveries.

Nigeria (114,691) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (58,822), Ivory Coast (25,597), Senegal (23,909), Guinea (14,236), Cape Verde (13,224), Burkina Faso (9,553), Mali (7,897), Togo (4,459), Niger (4,249), Gambia (3,938), Benin (3,557), Sierra Leone (3,081), Guinea-Bissau (2,510) and Liberia (1,901).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,478) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (552), Ghana (358), Mali (318), Niger (147), Ivory Coast (142), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (121), Burkina Faso (106), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (74), Benin (46) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (92,336) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (56,286), Ivory Coast (23,867), Senegal (19,916), Guinea (13,501), Cape Verde (12,400), Burkina Faso (7,637), Mali (5,658), Gambia (3,697), Togo (3,865), Benin (3,284), Niger (3,324), Guinea-Bissau (2,405), Sierra Leone (2,143) and Liberia (1,714).

Africa has registered 3,358,043 total cases, 81,954 total deaths and 2,791,256 total recoveries while the world has recorded 97,591,354 total cases, 2,090,247 total deaths and 70,097,184 total recoveries.