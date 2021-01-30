COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,662 new cases, 38 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 30.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,662 new cases and 38 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (46), Cape Verde (113), Ivory Coast (240), Gambia (71), Liberia (3), Mali (7), Niger (15), Nigeria (1650), Senegal (318), Sierra Leone (146) and Togo (53). The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (1), Mali (1), Niger (2), Nigeria (30) and Senegal (4). West Africa now has 318,877 total cases, 4,021 total deaths and 273,083 total recoveries.

Nigeria (128,674) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (63,883), Ivory Coast (27,934), Senegal (26,213), Guinea (14,451), Cape Verde (13,897), Burkina Faso (10,423), Mali (8,063), Togo (4,975), Niger (4,489), Gambia (4,090), Benin (3,786), Sierra Leone (3,528), Guinea-Bissau (2,532) and Liberia (1,939).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,577) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (621), Ghana (390), Mali (329), Niger (159), Ivory Coast (152), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (131), Burkina Faso (120), Liberia (84), Guinea (82), Sierra Leone (79), Togo (76), Benin (48) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (102,780) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (59,553), Ivory Coast (25,670), Senegal (21,758), Guinea (13,999), Cape Verde (13,038), Burkina Faso (8,867), Mali (5,899), Togo (4,177), Gambia (3,792), Niger (3,696), Benin (3,398), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,278) and Liberia (1,757).

Africa has registered 3,554,799 total cases, 89,974 total deaths and 3,028,924 total recoveries while the world has recorded 102,818,736 total cases, 2,221,180 total deaths and 74,509,279 total recoveries.