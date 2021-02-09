COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,676 new cases, 42 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 09.02.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,676 new cases and 42 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (24), Cape Verde (28), Ivory Coast (142), Gambia (65), Ghana (1470), Guinea (77), Mali (5), Niger (9), Nigeria (643), Senegal (188), Sierra Leone (12) and Togo (13). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (3), Gambia (1), Ghana (18), Mali (1), Niger (1), Nigeria (6) and Senegal (11). West Africa now has 348,460 total cases, 4,358 total deaths and 299,614 total recoveries.

Nigeria (140,391) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (73,003), Ivory Coast (29,967), Senegal (29,245), Guinea (14,764), Cape Verde (14,451), Burkina Faso (11,309), Mali (8,181), Togo (5,496), Niger (4,621), Benin (4,237), Gambia (4,302), Sierra Leone (3,801), Guinea-Bissau (2,780) and Liberia (1,956).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,673) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (700), Ghana (482), Mali (339), Niger (166), Ivory Coast (165), Cape Verde (136), Gambia (135), Burkina Faso (134), Liberia (84), Guinea (84), Togo (80), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (55) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (114,635) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (65,583), Ivory Coast (28,186), Senegal (24,066), Guinea (14,372), Cape Verde (13,851), Burkina Faso (10,161), Mali (6,071), Togo (4,561), Gambia (3,891), Niger (3,983), Benin (3,563), Guinea-Bissau (2,427), Sierra Leone (2,494) and Liberia (1,770).

Africa has registered 3,705,417 total cases, 95,714 total deaths and 3,224,332 total recoveries while the world has recorded 107,171,929 total cases, 2,341,346 total deaths and 79,175,560 total recoveries.