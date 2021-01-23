COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,742 new cases, 21 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 23.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,742 new cases and 21 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (61), Burkina Faso (138), Cape Verde (74), Ivory Coast (564), Guinea (38), Mali (26), Niger (41), Nigeria (1,483), Senegal (250), Sierra Leone (27) and Togo (40). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (2), Burkina Faso (1), Ivory Coast (1), Mali (1), Niger (3), Nigeria (5) and Senegal (8). West Africa now has 297,863 total cases, 3,800 total deaths and 255,920 total recoveries.

Nigeria (118,138) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (59,480), Ivory Coast (26,315), Senegal (24,459), Guinea (14,300), Cape Verde (13,381), Burkina Faso (9,857), Mali (7,937), Togo (4,545), Niger (4,308), Gambia (3,958), Benin (3,643), Sierra Leone (3,120), Guinea-Bissau (2,510) and Liberia (1,912).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,490) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (569), Ghana (361), Mali (321), Niger (150), Ivory Coast (143), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (122), Burkina Faso (107), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (74), Benin (48) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (94,130) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (56,706), Ivory Coast (24,356), Senegal (20,284), Guinea (13,632), Cape Verde (12,590), Burkina Faso (7,883), Mali (5,683), Gambia (3,703), Togo (3,927), Niger (3,403), Benin (3,317), Guinea-Bissau (2,405), Sierra Leone (2,187) and Liberia (1,714).

Africa has registered 3,408,963 total cases, 83,891 total deaths and 2,853,944 total recoveries while the world has recorded 98,884,933 total cases, 2,119,348 total deaths and 71,078,501 total recoveries.