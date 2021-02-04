COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,768 new cases, 30 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 04.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,768 new cases and 30 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (54), Cape Verde (62), Ivory Coast (132), Gambia (45), Ghana (777), Guinea (52), Guinea-Bissau (28), Mali (8), Niger (17), Nigeria (1138), Senegal (368), Sierra Leone (29) and Togo (58). The new deaths were recorded in, Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (9), Guinea-Bissau (1), Niger (1), Nigeria (5) and Senegal (11). West Africa now has 334,046 total cases, 4,183 total deaths and 298,268 total recoveries.

Nigeria (134,690) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (68,559), Ivory Coast (28,739), Senegal (27,733), Guinea (14,607), Cape Verde (14,214), Burkina Faso (10,958), Mali (8,119), Togo (5,224), Niger (4,565), Gambia (4,184), Benin (4,119), Sierra Leone (3,728), Guinea-Bissau (2,662) and Liberia (1,945).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,618) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (659), Ghana (433), Mali (333), Niger (163), Ivory Coast (158), Cape Verde (135), Gambia (132), Burkina Faso (127), Liberia (84), Guinea (83), Sierra Leone (79), Togo (79), Benin (54) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (108,657) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (62,340), Ivory Coast (26,960), Senegal (22,808), Guinea (14,295), Cape Verde (13,401), Burkina Faso (9,685), Mali (6,011), Togo (4,380), Gambia (3,876), Niger (3,845), Benin (3,552), Guinea-Bissau (2,427), Sierra Leone (2,397) and Liberia (1,766).

Africa has registered 3,634,530 total cases, 93,233 total deaths and 3,128,789 total recoveries while the world has recorded 105,128,141 total cases, 2,284,133 total deaths and 76,994,471 total recoveries.