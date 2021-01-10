COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,774 new cases, 20 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 10.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,774 new cases and 20 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (91), Cape Verde (79), Ivory Coast (228), Gambia (3), Ghana (311), Guinea (38), Mali (53), Niger (72), Nigeria (1,585), Senegal (245), Sierra Leone (31) and Togo (38). The new deaths were recorded in Mali (5), Niger (1), Nigeria (8) and Senegal (6). West Africa now has 263,306 total cases, 3,441 total deaths and 229,068 total recoveries.

Nigeria (99,063) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (55,772), Ivory Coast (23,482), Senegal (21,245), Guinea (13,942), Cape Verde (12,316), Mali (7,565), Burkina Faso (7,957), Togo (3,932), Gambia (3,841), Niger (3,819), Benin (3,304), Sierra Leone (2,834), Guinea-Bissau (2,455) and Liberia (1,779).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,350) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (465), Ghana (336), Mali (295), Ivory Coast (139), Gambia (125), Cape Verde (114), Niger (126), Liberia (83), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (89), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (72), Guinea-Bissau (45) and Benin (43).

Also, Nigeria (79,417) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (54,438), Ivory Coast (22,411), Senegal (18,218), Guinea (13,223), Cape Verde (11,731), Burkina Faso (5,790), Mali (5,266), Gambia (3,677), Togo (3,602), Benin (3,185), Guinea-Bissau (2,398), Niger (2,323), Sierra Leone (1,983) and Liberia (1,406).

Africa has registered 3,041,639 total cases, 72,296 total deaths and 2,464,773 total recoveries while the world has recorded 90,364,478 total cases, 1,939,083 total deaths and 64,636,375 total recoveries.