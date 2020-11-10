COVID-19 and W/Africa: 281 new cases, 5 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 10.11.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 281 new cases and 5 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (36), Burkina Faso (12), Cape Verde (50), Ivory Coast (3), Gambia (12), Guinea (33), Guinea-Bissau (5), Liberia (10), Mali (6), Niger (3), Nigeria (94), Senegal (9) ), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (7). The new deaths were recorded in Gambia (1), Guinea-Bissau (1) and Nigeria (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (64,184), total deaths (1,158) and total recoveries (60,069) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 194,615 total cases, 2,798 total deaths and 182,771 total recoveries.

Ghana (49,202 total cases) has 320 total deaths and 47,726 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,835 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 20,516 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,720 and 12,459 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 326 total deaths and 15,366 total recoveries while Guinea has 73 total deaths and 10,847 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (9,419 total cases) has 97 total deaths and 8,717 total recoveries. Gambia (3,696 total cases) has 122 total deaths and 3,543 total recoveries.

Mali (3,712 total cases) has 137 total deaths and 2,832 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,419 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,255 total recoveries. Benin (2,781 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,515 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (2,581 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,382 total recoveries.

Togo (2,523 total cases) has 57 total deaths and 1,736 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (2,386 total cases) has 74 total deaths and 1,813 total recoveries. Liberia (1,452 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,310 total recoveries. Niger (1,246 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,144 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,912,037 total cases, 45,813 total deaths and 1,609,984 total recoveries while the world has recorded 51,537,959 total cases, 1,273,806 total deaths and 36,268,812 total recoveries.