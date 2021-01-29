COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,869 new cases, 29 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 29.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,869 new cases and 29 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (160), Cape Verde (62), Ivory Coast (239), Ghana (1132), Guinea (16), Mali (19), Niger (41), Nigeria (864), Senegal (184) and Sierra Leone (100) and Togo (52). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Ivory Coast (4), Nigeria (21) and Senegal (13). West Africa now has 316,215 total cases, 3,983 total deaths and 270,565 total recoveries.

Nigeria (127,024) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (63,883), Ivory Coast (27,694), Senegal (25,895), Guinea (14,451), Cape Verde (13,784), Burkina Faso (10,377), Mali (8,056), Togo (4,922), Niger (4,474), Gambia (4,019), Benin (3,786), Sierra Leone (3,382), Guinea-Bissau (2,532) and Liberia (1,936).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,547) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (617), Ghana (390), Mali (328), Niger (157), Ivory Coast (151), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (131), Burkina Faso (120), Liberia (84), Guinea (82), Sierra Leone (79), Togo (76), Benin (48) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (100,853) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (59,553), Ivory Coast (25,542), Senegal (21,561), Guinea (13,999), Cape Verde (12,981), Burkina Faso (8,825), Mali (5,883), Togo (4,122), Gambia (3,780), Niger (3,622), Benin (3,398), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,268) and Liberia (1,757).

Africa has registered 3,536,927 total cases, 89,153 total deaths and 3,006,476 total recoveries while the world has recorded 102,263,296 total cases, 2,205,099 total deaths and 74,066,774 total recoveries.