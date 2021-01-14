COVID-19 and W/Africa: 2,872 new cases, 21 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 14.01.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 2,872 new cases and 21 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (50), Burkina Faso (83), Cape Verde (86), Ivory Coast (183), Ghana (560), Guinea (26), Liberia (1), Mali (51), Niger (29), Nigeria (1,398), Senegal (295), Sierra Leone (46) and Togo (64). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Ghana (3), Niger (1), Nigeria (9) and Senegal (7). West Africa now has 273,147 total cases, 3,537 total deaths and 235,434 total recoveries.

Nigeria (103,999) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (56,981), Ivory Coast (24,369), Senegal (22,178), Guinea (14,051), Cape Verde (12,592), Burkina Faso (8,546), Mali (7,738), Togo (4,109), Niger (3,998), Gambia (3,885), Benin (3,413), Sierra Leone (2,933), Guinea-Bissau (2,478) and Liberia (1,877).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,382) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (496), Ghana (341), Mali (303), Ivory Coast (140), Gambia (125), Cape Verde (115), Niger (136), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Burkina Faso (93), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (72), Benin (46) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (82,555) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (55,236), Ivory Coast (22,856), Senegal (18,756), Guinea (13,301), Cape Verde (11,900), Burkina Faso (6,119), Mali (5,374), Gambia (3,683), Togo (3,683), Benin (3,222), Guinea-Bissau (2,400), Niger (2,631), Sierra Leone (2,025) and Liberia (1,697).

Africa has registered 3,162,251 total cases, 75,846 total deaths and 2,577,185 total recoveries while the world has recorded 93,035,809 total cases, 1,992,576 total deaths and 66,515,972 total recoveries.