COVID-19 and W/Africa: 3,005 new cases and 40 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 28.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 3,005 new cases and 40 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (143), Burkina Faso (60), Cape Verde (103), Ivory Coast (218), Gambia (7), Guinea (18), Mali (31), Niger (26), Nigeria (1861), Senegal (304) and Sierra Leone (46) and Togo (188). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Ivory Coast (4), Nigeria (21) and Senegal (13). West Africa now has 313,346 total cases, 3,954 total deaths and 268,402 total recoveries.

Nigeria (126,160) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (62,751), Ivory Coast (27,455), Senegal (25,711), Guinea (14,435), Cape Verde (13,722), Burkina Faso (10,217), Mali (8,037), Togo (4,870), Niger (4,433), Gambia (4,019), Benin (3,786), Sierra Leone (3,282), Guinea-Bissau (2,532) and Liberia (1,936).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,543) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (614), Ghana (377), Mali (324), Niger (153), Ivory Coast (151), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (129), Burkina Faso (120), Liberia (84), Guinea (82), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (76), Benin (48) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (100,365) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (58,561), Ivory Coast (25,388), Senegal (21,395), Guinea (13,946), Cape Verde (12,908), Burkina Faso (8,759), Mali (5,870), Gambia (3,780), Togo (4,092), Niger (3,583), Benin (3,317), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,260) and Liberia (1,757).

Africa has registered 3,515,078 total cases, 88,180 total deaths and 2,985,561 total recoveries while the world has recorded 101,685,091 total cases, 2,190,805 total deaths and 73,515,515 total recoveries.