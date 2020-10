COVID-19 and W/Africa: 306 new cases, 5 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 27.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 306 new cases and 5 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (8), Cape Verde (27), Ivory Coast (16), Gambia (5), Ghana (85), Liberia (23), Mali (9), Nigeria (119), Senegal (6), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (4). The deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (2), Nigeria (2) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (62,111), total deaths (1,132) and total recoveries (57,571) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 187,769 total cases, 2,736 total deaths and 174,561 total recoveries.

Ghana (47,775total cases) has 316 total deaths and 46,971 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,486 total cases) has 122 total deaths and 20,212 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,571 and 11,635 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 322 total deaths and 14,437 total recoveries while Guinea has 71 total deaths and 10,474 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (8,423 total cases) has 94 total deaths and 7,455total recoveries. Gambia (3,665 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 2,660 total recoveries.

Mali (3,499 total cases) has 133 total deaths and 2,664 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,403 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,818 total recoveries. Benin (2,557 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,350 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 1,790 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,459 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,164 total recoveries. Liberia (1,416 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,278 total recoveries. Togo (2,204 total cases) has 53 total deaths and 1,608 total recoveries. Niger (1,215 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,129 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,740,719 total cases, 41,700 total deaths and 1,423,291 total recoveries while the world has recorded 44,018,221 total cases, 1,167,792 total deaths and 32,301,449 total recoveries.