COVID-19 and W/Africa: 3,143 new cases, 20 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 26.01.2021 at 00h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 3,143 new cases and 20 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (71), Cape Verde (68), Ivory Coast (238), Gambia (14), Ghana (1374), Guinea (56), Niger (32), Nigeria (964), Senegal (266), Sierra Leone (34) and Togo (26). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (3), Ivory Coast (1), Ghana (6), Nigeria (2), Senegal (7) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 305,100 total cases, 3,850 total deaths and 261,408 total recoveries.

Nigeria (121,166) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (61,489), Ivory Coast (26,850), Senegal (24,993), Guinea (14,375), Cape Verde (13,557), Burkina Faso (10,038), Mali (7,983), Togo (4,662), Niger (4,353), Gambia (3,972), Benin (3,643), Sierra Leone (3,173), Guinea-Bissau (2,532) and Liberia (1,914).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,504) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (582), Ghana (367), Mali (323), Niger (151), Ivory Coast (146), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (127), Burkina Faso (112), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (75), Benin (48) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (97,228) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (57,597), Ivory Coast (24,762), Senegal (20,681), Guinea (13,746), Cape Verde (12,751), Burkina Faso (8,088), Mali (5,717), Gambia (3,703), Togo (3,997), Niger (3,464), Benin (3,317), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,222) and Liberia (1,714).

Africa has registered 3,460,770 total cases, 85,534 total deaths and 2,916,293 total recoveries while the world has recorded 100,092,578 total cases, 2,144,866 total deaths and 72,043,067 total recoveries.