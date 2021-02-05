COVID-19 and W/Africa: 3,197 new cases, 36 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 05.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 3,197 new cases and 36 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (74), Burkina Faso (95), Cape Verde (76), Ivory Coast (363), Ghana (696), Guinea (22), Guinea-Bissau (29), Liberia (11), Mali (11), Niger (10), Nigeria (1340), Senegal (373), Sierra Leone (31) and Togo (66). The new deaths were recorded in, Benin (1), Burkina Faso (5), Ghana (7), Guinea (1), Niger (1), Nigeria (14) and Senegal (7). West Africa now has 337,246 total cases, 4,219 total deaths and 289,402 total recoveries.

Nigeria (136,030) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (69,255), Ivory Coast (29,102), Senegal (28,106), Guinea (14,629), Cape Verde (14,290), Burkina Faso (11,053), Mali (8,130), Togo (5,290), Niger (4,575), Benin (4,193), Gambia (4,184), Sierra Leone (3,759), Guinea-Bissau (2,691) and Liberia (1,956).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,632) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (666), Ghana (440), Mali (333), Niger (164), Ivory Coast (158), Cape Verde (135), Gambia (132), Burkina Faso (132), Liberia (84), Guinea (84), Sierra Leone (79), Togo (79), Benin (55) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (110,449) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (62,729), Ivory Coast (27,157), Senegal (23,073), Guinea (14,301), Cape Verde (13,513), Burkina Faso (9,770), Mali (6,025), Togo (4,418), Gambia (3,876), Niger (3,916), Benin (3,563), Guinea-Bissau (2,427), Sierra Leone (2,415) and Liberia (1,770).

Africa has registered 3,652,462 total cases, 93,835 total deaths and 3,145,264 total recoveries while the world has recorded 105,627,403 total cases, 2,300,102 total deaths and 77,461,246 total recoveries.