COVID-19 and W/Africa: 321 new cases, 2 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 02.11.2020

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 321 new cases and 2 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Cape Verde (55), Ghana (76), Guinea (45), Niger (1), Nigeria (111), Senegal (7) and Togo (26). The new deaths were recorded in Nigeria (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (62,964), total deaths (1,146) and total recoveries (58,790) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 190,763 total cases, 2,771 total deaths and 178,450 total recoveries.

Ghana (48,200total cases) has 320 total deaths and 47,260 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,716 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 20,365 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,637 and 12,195 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 325 total deaths and 15,059 total recoveries while Guinea has 73 total deaths and 10,589 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (8,848 total cases) has 95 total deaths and 8,012 total recoveries. Gambia (3,672 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 3,196 total recoveries.

Mali (3,565 total cases) has 136 total deaths and 2,758 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,413 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,818 total recoveries. Benin (2,683 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,455 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (2,500 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,250 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,366 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 1,802 total recoveries. Togo (2,357 total cases) has 57 total deaths and 1,676 total recoveries. Liberia (1,426 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,279 total recoveries. Niger (1,221 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,141 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,808,719 total cases, 43,303 total deaths and 1,473,913 total recoveries while the world has recorded 47,058,369 total cases, 1,208,030 total deaths and 33,888,111 total recoveries.