COVID-19 and W/Africa: 329 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 24.10.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 329 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (19), Cape Verde (76), Ivory Coast (15), Ghana (89), Liberia (8), Mali (4), Nigeria (77), Senegal (18) and Togo (19). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (3), Ghana (2) and Nigeria (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (61,882), total deaths (1,129) and total recoveries (57,190) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 186,962 total cases, 2,727 total deaths and 173,044 total recoveries.

Ghana (47,690total cases) has 316 total deaths and 46,887 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,405 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 20,100 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,543 and 11,635 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 321 total deaths and 14,161 total recoveries while Guinea has 71 total deaths and 10,474 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (8,198 total cases) has 94 total deaths and 7,034total recoveries. Gambia (3,659 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 2,660 total recoveries.

Mali (3,444 total cases) has 132 total deaths and 2,620 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,403 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,818 total recoveries. Benin (2,557 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,343 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 1,782 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,433 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 1,996 total recoveries. Liberia (1,393 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,278 total recoveries. Togo (2,162 total cases) has 52 total deaths and 1,586 total recoveries. Niger (1,215 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,128 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,715,156 total cases, 41,111 total deaths and 1,402,566 total recoveries while the world has recorded 42,760,024 total cases, 1,152,572 total deaths and 31,570,113 total recoveries.