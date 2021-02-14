COVID-19 and W/Africa: 3,401 new cases, 51 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 14.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 3,401 new cases and 51 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (50), Cape Verde (53), Ivory Coast (167), Ghana (1489), Guinea (35), Guinea-Bissau (16), Mali (4), Niger (12), Nigeria (1143), Senegal (366) and Togo (66). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1), Ghana (28), Mali (2), Nigeria (13) and Senegal (7). West Africa now has 360,837 total cases, 4,553 total deaths and 311,103 total recoveries.

Nigeria (145,664) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (75,836), Senegal (31,007), Ivory Coast (30,884), Guinea (14,895), Cape Verde (14,700), Burkina Faso (11,588), Mali (8,226), Togo (5,823), Niger (4,690), Benin (4,560), Gambia (4,302), Sierra Leone (3,821), Guinea-Bissau (2,885) and Liberia (1,956).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,747) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (748), Ghana (533), Mali (342), Niger (169), Ivory Coast (173), Cape Verde (139), Burkina Faso (138), Gambia (135), Liberia (84), Guinea (84), Togo (80), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (56) and Guinea-Bissau (46).

Also, Nigeria (120,399) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (67,087), Ivory Coast (29,062), Senegal (25,383), Guinea (14,453), Cape Verde (14,164), Burkina Faso (10,870), Mali (6,165), Togo (4,949), Gambia (3,891), Niger (4,147), Benin (3,772), Sierra Leone (2,535), Guinea-Bissau (2,432) and Liberia (1,770).

Africa has registered 3,767,690 total cases, 98,340 total deaths and 3,295,169 total recoveries while the world has recorded 109,248,019 total cases, 2,408,054 total deaths and 81,452,928 total recoveries.