COVID-19 and W/Africa: 3,407 new cases, 52 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 17.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 3,407 new cases and 52 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (104),  Cape Verde (24), Ivory Coast (130), Gambia (55), Ghana (1256), Guinea (68), Guinea-Bissau (26), Niger (6), Niger (4), Nigeria (1368), Senegal (295) and Togo (71). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (3), Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (4), Ghana (19), Nigeria (16) and Senegal (9). West Africa now has 367,955 total cases, 4,654 total deaths and 319,689 total recoveries.

Nigeria (148,296) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (77,748), Ivory Coast (31,365), Senegal (31,771), Guinea (15,088), Cape Verde (14,785), Burkina Faso (11,630), Mali (8,241), Togo (5,953), Niger (4,706), Benin (5,143), Gambia (4,469), Sierra Leone (3,825), Guinea-Bissau (2,950) and Liberia (1,985).    

Moreover, Nigeria (1,777) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (769), Ghana (561), Mali (342), Niger (169), Ivory Coast (179), Cape Verde (140), Burkina Faso (138), Gambia (138), Liberia (85), Guinea (85), Togo (81), Sierra Leone (79), Benin (65) and Guinea-Bissau (46). 

Also, Nigeria (124,483) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (69,321), Ivory Coast (29,603), Senegal (26,095), Guinea (14,577), Cape Verde (14,282), Burkina Faso (10,979), Mali (6,206), Togo (5,094), Niger (4,164), Benin (4,119), Gambia (3,912), Sierra Leone (2,592), Guinea-Bissau (2,468) and Liberia (1,794).   

Africa has registered 3,799,961 total cases, 99,594 total deaths and 3,335,196 total recoveries while the world has recorded 110,203,458 total cases, 2,433,929 total deaths and 85,006,910 total recoveries.

                       

