COVID-19 and W/Africa: 344 new cases, 8 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 01.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 344 new cases and 8 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (30), Cape Verde (14), Ivory Coast (21), Gambia (8), Guinea (22), Guinea-Bissau (19), Mali (22), Niger (32), Nigeria (145), Senegal (18), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (12). The new deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (1), Guinea-Bissau (1), Mali (4) and Niger (2). West Africa now has 205,866 total cases, 2,869 total deaths and 194,229 total recoveries.

Nigeria (67,557) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (51,667), Ivory Coast (21,331), Senegal (16,107), Guinea (13,119), Cape Verde (10,761), Mali (4,710), Gambia (3,742), Benin (3,015), Togo (2,974), Burkina Faso (2,886), Guinea-Bissau (2,441), Sierra Leone (2,413), Liberia (1,595) and Niger (1,548).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,173) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (333), Ghana (323), Mali (156), Ivory Coast (132), Gambia (123), Cape Verde (105), Liberia (83), Guinea (76), Sierra Leone (74), Niger (72), Burkina Faso (68), Togo (64), Benin (43) and Guinea-Bissau (44).

Also, Nigeria (63,282) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (50,547), Ivory Coast (20,964), Senegal (15,627), Guinea (12,045), Cape Verde (10,329), Gambia (3,601), Mali (3,206), Benin (2,839), Burkina Faso (2,593), Guinea-Bissau (2,327), Togo (2,478), Sierra Leone (1,838), Liberia (1,343) and Niger (1,210).

Africa has registered 2,188,720 total cases, 52,101 total deaths and 1,854,104 total recoveries while the world has recorded 63,870,336 total cases, 1,479,907 total deaths and 44,215,659 total recoveries.