COVID-19 and W/Africa: 3,461 new cases, 36 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 01.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 3,461 new cases and 36 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (107), Burkina Faso (102), Cape Verde (89), Ivory Coast (221), Ghana (1583), Guinea (71), Guinea-Bissau (102), Mali (22), Niger (1), Nigeria (685), Senegal (404), Sierra Leone (41) and Togo (33). The new deaths were recorded in Benin (4), Cape Verde (1), Ivory Coast (2), Ghana (11), Nigeria (8) and Senegal (10). West Africa now has 326,748 total cases, 4,084 total deaths and 278,679 total recoveries.

Nigeria (131,242) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (67,010), Ivory Coast (28,399), Senegal (26,927), Guinea (14,546), Cape Verde (14,070), Burkina Faso (10,682), Mali (8,091), Togo (5,074), Niger (4,517), Gambia (4,090), Benin (3,893), Sierra Leone (3,634), Guinea-Bissau (2,634) and Liberia (1,939).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,586) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (638), Ghana (416), Mali (330), Niger (159), Ivory Coast (154), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (134), Burkina Faso (120), Liberia (84), Guinea (82), Sierra Leone (79), Togo (77), Benin (52) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (104,989) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (61,236), Ivory Coast (26,007), Senegal (22,145), Guinea (14,208), Cape Verde (13,144), Burkina Faso (9,253), Mali (5,945), Togo (4,268), Gambia (3,792), Niger (3,755), Benin (3,421), Guinea-Bissau (2,427), Sierra Leone (2,329) and Liberia (1,760).

Africa has registered 3,589,401 total cases, 91,128 total deaths and 3,067,046 total recoveries while the world has recorded 103,673,927 total cases, 2,241,052 total deaths and 75,274,329 total recoveries.