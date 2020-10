COVID-19 and W/Africa: 349 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 06.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 349 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (17), Cape Verde (73), Gambia (3), Nigeria (19), Guinea (46), Guinea-Bissau (23), Liberia (6), Mali (5), Nigeria (120), Senegal (19), Sierra Leone (8) and Togo (10). The new deaths were registered in Cabo Verde (3), Gambia (2), Guinea (1) and Guinea-Bissau (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (59,465), total deaths (1,113) and total recoveries (50,951) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 178,976 total cases, 2,642 total deaths and 160,426total recoveries.

Ghana (46,829 total cases) has 303 total deaths and 46,060 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,885 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,490 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,141 and 10,800 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 312 total deaths and 12,936 total recoveries while Guinea has 67 total deaths and 10,161 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (6,433 total cases) has 68 total deaths and 5,524 total recoveries. Gambia (3,613 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 2,233 total recoveries.

Mali (3,189 total cases) has 131 total deaths and 2,482 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,385 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,728 total recoveries. Benin (2,357 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,277 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,710 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,184 total cases) has 59 total deaths and 1,420 total recoveries. Liberia (1,354 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,240 total recoveries. Togo (1,864 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 1,403 total recoveries. Niger (1,200 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,115 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,529,474 total cases, 36,718 total deaths and 1,269,864 total recoveries while the world has recorded 35,906,507 total cases, 1,051,414 total deaths and 26,998,634 total recoveries.