COVID-19 and W/Africa: 3,497 new cases, 22 ne deaths in 24 hours

Published on 22.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 3,497 new cases and 22 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (25), Burkina Faso (166), Cape Verde (83), Ivory Coast (154), Gambia (20), Ghana (658), Guinea (26), Liberia (11), Mali (14), Niger (18), Nigeria (1,964), Senegal (300), Sierra Leone (12) and Togo (46). The new deaths were recorded in Cabo Verde (1), Ghana (3), Mali (2), Nigeria (7) and Senegal (9). West Africa now has 295,121 total cases, 3779 total deaths and 254,216 total recoveries.

Nigeria (116,655) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (59,480), Ivory Coast (25,751), Senegal (24,209), Guinea (14,262), Cape Verde (13,307), Burkina Faso (9,719), Mali (7,911), Togo (4,505), Niger (4,267), Gambia (3,958), Benin (3,582), Sierra Leone (3,093), Guinea-Bissau (2,510) and Liberia (1,912).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,485) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (561), Ghana (361), Mali (320), Niger (147), Ivory Coast (142), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (122), Burkina Faso (106), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (74), Benin (46) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (93,646) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (56,706), Ivory Coast (23,867), Senegal (20,089), Guinea (13,566), Cape Verde (12,517), Burkina Faso (7,637), Mali (5,658), Gambia (3,703), Togo (3,901), Niger (3,357), Benin (3,284), Guinea-Bissau (2,405), Sierra Leone (2,166) and Liberia (1,714).

Africa has registered 3,387,504 total cases, 82,988 total deaths and 2,827,055 total recoveries while the world has recorded 98,353,744 total cases, 2,106,818 total deaths and 70,685,355 total recoveries.