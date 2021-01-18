COVID-19 and W/Africa: 3,549 new cases, 42 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 18.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 3,549 new cases and 42 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (188), Cape Verde (92), Ivory Coast (385), Ghana (1,084), Guinea (51), Guinea-Bissau (31), Mali (16), Niger (24), Nigeria (1,444), Senegal (196), Sierra Leone (8) and Togo (30). The new deaths were recorded in Burkina Faso (1) Ghana (11), Mali (2), Niger (2), Nigeria (15) and Senegal (11). West Africa now has 284,293 total cases, 3,658 total deaths and 246,343 total recoveries.

Nigeria (110,387) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (58,065), Ivory Coast (25,241), Senegal (23,224), Guinea (14,165), Cape Verde (12,993), Burkina Faso (9,188), Mali (7,8239, Togo (4,302), Niger (4,156), Gambia (3,910), Benin (3,413), Sierra Leone (3,014), Guinea-Bissau (2,509) and Liberia (1,887).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,435) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (526), Ghana (352), Mali (310), Ivory Coast (141), Niger (140), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (119), Burkina Faso (102), Liberia (84), Guinea (81), Sierra Leone (77), Togo (72), Benin (46) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (89,317) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (55,789), Ivory Coast (23,331), Senegal (19,414), Guinea (13,351), Cape Verde (12,219), Burkina Faso (7,391), Mali (5,562), Gambia (3,692), Togo (3,775), Benin (3,222), Niger (3,044), Guinea-Bissau (2,405), Sierra Leone (2,107) and Liberia (1,701).

Africa has registered 3,282,264 total cases, 79,131 total deaths and 2,692,200 total recoveries while the world has recorded 95,675,684 total cases, 2,043,643 total deaths and 68,338,967 total recoveries.