COVID-19 and W/Africa: 364 new cases, 4 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 07.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 364 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (13), Cape Verde (85), Ivory Coast (18), Guinea (63), Liberia (1), Mali (6), Nigeria (118), Senegal (33), Sierra Leone (10) and Togo (17). The new deaths were registered in Cabo Verde (1), Guinea (1), Senegal (1) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (59,583), total deaths (1,113) and total recoveries (51,308) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 179,340 total cases, 2,646 total deaths and 161,068 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,829 total cases) has 303 total deaths and 46,060 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,903 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,539 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,174 and 10,863 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 313 total deaths and 12,998 total recoveries while Guinea has 68 total deaths and 10,176 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (6,518 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 5,632 total recoveries. Gambia (3,613 total cases) has 117 total deaths and 2,233 total recoveries.

Mali (3,195 total cases) has 131 total deaths and 2,494 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,385 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,728 total recoveries. Benin (2,357 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,287 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,716 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,197 total cases) has 59 total deaths and 1,441 total recoveries. Liberia (1,355 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,245 total recoveries. Togo (1,881 total cases) has 49 total deaths and 1,410 total recoveries. Niger (1,200 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,115 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,538,111 total cases, 36,939 total deaths and 1,275,815 total recoveries while the world has recorded 36,167,962 total cases, 1,056,523 total deaths and 27,224,339 total recoveries.