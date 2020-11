COVID-19 and W/Africa: 366 new cases, 4 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 07.11.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 366 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (12), Cape Verde (75), Ivory Coast (12), Gambia (3), Liberia (2), Niger (4), Nigeria (223), Senegal (17) and Togo (18). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (3) and Gambia (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (63,731), total deaths (1,155) and total recoveries (59,844) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 193,167 total cases, 2,792 total deaths and 181,291 total recoveries.

Ghana (48,788 total cases) has 320 total deaths and 47,521 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,801 total cases) has 126 total deaths and 20,477 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,693 and 12,363 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 326 total deaths and 15,317 total recoveries while Guinea has 73 total deaths and 10,751 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (9,224 total cases) has 97 total deaths and 8,363 total recoveries. Gambia (3,684 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 3,527 total recoveries.

Mali (3,657 total cases) has 137 total deaths and 2,817 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,414 total cases) has 42 total deaths and 1,862 total recoveries. Benin (2,745 total cases) has 43 total deaths and 2,466 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (2,566 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,366 total recoveries.

Togo (2,460 total cases) has 57 total deaths and 1,720 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (2,373 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 1,807 total recoveries. Liberia (1,442 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,310 total recoveries. Niger (1,230 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,143 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,870,591 total cases, 44,750 total deaths and 1,573,235 total recoveries while the world has recorded 49,947,793 total cases, 1,252,905 total deaths and 35,412,066 total recoveries.