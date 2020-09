COVID-19 and W/Africa: 367 new cases, 10 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 29.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 367 new cases and 10 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (20), Cape Verde (46), Ivory Coast (12), Ghana (95), Guinea (18), Liberia (1), Nigeria (136), Senegal (26), Sierra Leone (7) and Togo (6). The new deaths were registered in Burkina Faso (1), Cape Verde (2), Ghana (2), Nigeria (3), Senegal (1) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (58,460), total deaths (1,111) and total recoveries (49,895) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 175,804 total cases, 2,614 total deaths and 156,897 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,482 total cases) has 301 total deaths and 45,651 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,641 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,202 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,945 and 10,598 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 310 total deaths and 12,335 total recoveries while Guinea has 66 total deaths and 9,940 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (5,817 total cases) has 59 total deaths and 5,134 total recoveries. Gambia (3,569 total cases) has 111 total deaths and 2,161 total recoveries.

Mali (3,090 total cases) has 130 total deaths and 2,439 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,324 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,549 total recoveries. Benin (2,340 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,960 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,222 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,685 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,028 total cases) has 57 total deaths and 1,279 total recoveries. Liberia (1,343 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,221 total recoveries. Togo (1,749 total cases) has 47 total deaths and 1,336 total recoveries. Niger (1,196 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,110 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,476,058 total cases, 35,575 total deaths and 1,219,484 total recoveries while the world has recorded 33,683,835 total cases, 1,008,525 total deaths and 24,989,499 total recoveries.