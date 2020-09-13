COVID-19 and W/Africa: 375 new cases, 4 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 375 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (25), Burkina Faso (15), Cape Verde (60), Guinea (41), Liberia (3), Mali (8), Nigeria (160), Senegal (43), Sierra Leone (13) and Togo (7). The new deaths were registered in Nigeria (2) and Senegal (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (56,177) and total deaths (1,078) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (44,342) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 168,055 total cases, 2,512 total deaths and 143,498 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,434 total cases) has 286 total deaths. Ivory Coast (18,916 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 17,960 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,280 and 10,020 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 297 total deaths and 10,520 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,251 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (4,711 total cases) has 44 total deaths and 4,104 total recoveries. Gambia (3,376 total cases) has 102 total deaths and 1,617 total recoveries.

Mali (2,924 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,285 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,275 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,267 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,942 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,109 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,636 total recoveries and Liberia (1,319 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,210 total recoveries. Burkina Faso (1,514 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Togo (1,555 total cases) has 36 total deaths and 1,189 total recoveries. Niger (1,178 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,100 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,356,763 total cases, 32,625 total deaths and 1,100,851 total recoveries while the world has recorded 29,093,522 total cases, 926,774 total deaths and 20,935,831 total recoveries.