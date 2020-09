COVID-19 and W/Africa: 380 new cases, 6 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 28.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 380 new cases and 6 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Monday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (15), Burkina Faso (35), Cape Verde (70), Ivory Coast (29), Gambia (5), Guinea (68), Liberia (3), Mali (10), Niger (2), Nigeria (126), Senegal (10) and Togo (7). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1), Gambia (1), Guinea (1), Nigeria (2) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (58,324), total deaths (1,108) and total recoveries (49,794) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 175,437 total cases, 2,604 total deaths and 156,453 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,387 total cases) has 299 total deaths and 45,618 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,629 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,163 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,919 and 10,580 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 309 total deaths and 12,231 total recoveries while Guinea has 66 total deaths and 9,892 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (5,771 total cases) has 57 total deaths and 5,031 total recoveries. Gambia (3,569 total cases) has 111 total deaths and 2,161 total recoveries.

Mali (3,090 total cases) has 130 total deaths and 2,439 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,324 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,549 total recoveries. Benin (2,340 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,960 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (2,215 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,681 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,008 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,276 total recoveries.

Liberia (1,342 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,221 total recoveries. Togo (1,743 total cases) has 46 total deaths and 1,330 total recoveries. Niger (1,196 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,107 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,469,477 total cases, 35,243 total deaths and 1,214,236 total recoveries while the world has recorded 33,388,590 total cases, 1,003,476 total deaths and 24,690,121 total recoveries.