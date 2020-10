COVID-19 and W/Africa: 389 new cases, 2 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 02.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 389 new cases and 2 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (32), Cape Verde (102), Ivory Coast (31), Nigeria (153), Senegal (32), Sierra Leone (14) and Togo (25). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (59,001), total deaths (1,112) and total recoveries (50,452) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 177,326 total cases, 2,625 total deaths and 158,688 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,656 total cases) has 301 total deaths and 45,942 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,755 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,320 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,051 and 10,652 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 312 total deaths and 12,694 total recoveries while Guinea has 66 total deaths and 9,996 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (6,126 total cases) has 61 total deaths and 5,338 total recoveries. Gambia (3,584 total cases) has 113 total deaths and 2,216 total recoveries.

Mali (3,131 total cases) has 131 total deaths and 2,460 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,324 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,549 total recoveries. Benin (2,357 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,252 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,697 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,088 total cases) has 58 total deaths and 1,363 total recoveries. Liberia (1,343 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,221 total recoveries. Togo (1,809 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 1,353 total recoveries. Niger (1,197 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,114 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,499,483 total cases, 36,178 total deaths and 1,240,325 total recoveries while the world has recorded 34,627,141 total cases, 1,029,815 total deaths and 25,776,231 total recoveries.