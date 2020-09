COVID-19 and W/Africa: 395 new cases, 4 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 22.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 395 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Tuesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (50), Cape Verde (24), Ivory Coast (7), Ghana (58), Guinea (19), Mali (11), Niger (1), Nigeria (195), Senegal (21), Sierra Leone (6) and Togo (3). The new death was registered in Cape Verde (1), Guinea (1) and Nigeria (2).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (57,437), total deaths (1,100) and total recoveries (48,674) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 172,621 total cases, 2,571 total deaths and 152,501 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,062 total cases) has 294 total deaths and 45,258 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,327 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 18,630 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,759 and 10,344 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 302 total deaths and 11,621 total recoveries while Guinea has 65 total deaths and 9,757 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (5,281 total cases) has 52 total deaths and 4,674 total recoveries. Gambia (3,526 total cases) has 108 total deaths and 1,992 total recoveries.

Mali (3,024 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,377 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,303 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,294 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,954 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,174 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,652 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (1,896 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,189 total recoveries. Liberia (1,336 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,218 total recoveries. Togo (1,669 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,274 total recoveries. Niger (1,189 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,104 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,422,177 total cases, 34,162 total deaths and 1,167,780 total recoveries while the world has recorded 31,568,921 total cases, 970,911 total deaths and 23,179,940 total recoveries.