COVID-19 and W/Africa: 4.410 new cases, 27 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 31.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 4,410 new cases and 27 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Sunday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (157), Cape Verde (84), Ivory Coast (244), Ghana (1544), Guinea (24), Mali (6), Niger (27), Nigeria (1883), Senegal (310), Sierra Leone (65) and Togo (66). The new deaths were recorded in Cape Verde (2), Ghana (15), Mali (1), Nigeria (1), Senegal (7) and Togo (1). West Africa now has 323,287 total cases, 4,048 total deaths and 275,616 total recoveries.

Nigeria (130,557) has the highest total cases compared to Ghana (65,427), Ivory Coast (28,178), Senegal (26,523), Guinea (14,475), Cape Verde (13,981), Burkina Faso (10,580), Mali (8,069), Togo (5,041), Niger (4,516), Gambia (4,090), Benin (3,786), Sierra Leone (3,593), Guinea-Bissau (2,532) and Liberia (1,939).

Moreover, Nigeria (1,578) has the highest total deaths compared to Senegal (628), Ghana (405), Mali (330), Niger (159), Ivory Coast (152), Gambia (127), Cape Verde (133), Burkina Faso (120), Liberia (84), Guinea (82), Sierra Leone (79), Togo (77), Benin (48) and Guinea-Bissau (45).

Also, Nigeria (103,712) has the highest total recoveries compared to Ghana (60,357), Ivory Coast (25,818), Senegal (21,970), Guinea (14,064), Cape Verde (13,103), Burkina Faso (9,052), Mali (5,937), Togo (4,224), Gambia (3,792), Niger (3,726), Benin (3,398), Guinea-Bissau (2,421), Sierra Leone (2,282) and Liberia (1,760).

Africa has registered 3,573,772 total cases, 90,645 total deaths and 3,050,536 total recoveries while the world has recorded 103,307,239 total cases, 2,233,131 total deaths and 74,942,402 total recoveries.