COVID-19 and W/Africa: 401 new cases, 4 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 25.09.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 401 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (21), Cape Verde (67), Ivory Coast (71), Ghana (69), Mali (7), Niger (1), Nigeria (125), Senegal (23), Sierra Leone (11) and Togo (6). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (1) and Togo (3).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (57,849), total deaths (1,102) and total recoveries (49,098) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 173,954 total cases, 2,587 total deaths and 154,625 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,222 total cases) has 299 total deaths and 45,417 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,501 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,003 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,839 and 10,434 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 304 total deaths and 11,910 total recoveries while Guinea has 65 total deaths and 9,801 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (5,479 total cases) has 55 total deaths and 4,917 total recoveries. Gambia (3,552 total cases) has 110 total deaths and 2,012 total recoveries.

Mali (3,034 total cases) has 130 total deaths and 2,391 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,324 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,549 total recoveries. Benin (2,325 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,954 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,199 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,678 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (1,950 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,260 total recoveries. Liberia (1,338 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,221 total recoveries. Togo (1,707 total cases) has 44 total deaths and 1,307 total recoveries. Niger (1,194 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,107 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,445,535 total cases, 34,777 total deaths and 1,191,621 total recoveries while the world has recorded 32,517,675 total cases, 989,347 total deaths and 23,998,598 total recoveries.