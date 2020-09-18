COVID-19 and W/Africa: 403 new cases, 6 new deaths in 24 hours

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 403 new cases and 6 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Friday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (19), Cape Verde (85), Ivory Coast (26), Gambia (33), Guinea (29), Liberia (1), Mali (25), Niger (1), Nigeria (131), Senegal (27), Sierra Leone (16) and Togo (10). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (2), Nigeria (2), Senegal (1) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (56,735) and total deaths (1,093) while Ghana has the highest number of total recoveries (44,896) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 170,572 total cases, 2,554 total deaths and 150,212 total recoveries.

Ghana (45,714 total cases) has 294 total deaths. Ivory Coast (19,158 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 18,330 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,645 and 10,183 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 301 total deaths and 11,051 total recoveries while Guinea has 63 total deaths and 9,642 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (5,063 total cases) has 49 total deaths and 4,465 total recoveries. Gambia (3,473 total cases) has 107 total deaths and 1,951 total recoveries.

Mali (2,991 total cases) has 128 total deaths and 2,332 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,275 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,127 total recoveries. Benin (2,280 total cases) has 40 total deaths and 1,950 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (2,153 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,649 total recoveries and Liberia (1,334 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,214 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (1,767 total cases) has 56 total deaths and 1,166 total recoveries. Togo (1,618 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,243 total recoveries. Niger (1,183 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,104 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,390,951 total cases, 33,518 total deaths and 1,139,563 total recoveries while the world has recorded 30,581,930 total cases, 953,582 total deaths and 22,241,477 total recoveries.