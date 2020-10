COVID-19 and W/Africa: 404 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 29.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 404 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (86), Cape Verde (76), Ivory Coast (67), Nigeria (147), Senegal (11), Sierra Leone (8) and Togo (9). The deaths were recorded in Ivory Coast (2), Nigeria (4) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (62,371), total deaths (1,139) and total recoveries (58,095) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 188,606 total cases, 2,750 total deaths and 175,660 total recoveries.

Ghana (47,775total cases) has 316 total deaths and 46,971 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,555 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 20,241 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,593 and 11,819 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 323 total deaths and 14,660 total recoveries while Guinea has 71 total deaths and 10,505 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (8,584 total cases) has 94 total deaths and 7,701total recoveries. Gambia (3,666 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 2,666 total recoveries.

Mali (3,530 total cases) has 136 total deaths and 2,667 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,403 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,818 total recoveries. Benin (2,643 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,362 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 1,795 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,466 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,181 total recoveries. Liberia (1,419 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,278 total recoveries. Togo (2,238 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,620 total recoveries. Niger (1,218 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,132 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,759,589 total cases, 42,219 total deaths and 1,436,557 total recoveries while the world has recorded 44,860,215 total cases, 1,180,803 total deaths and 32,781,797 total recoveries.