COVID-19 and W/Africa: 425 new cases, 5 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 31.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 425 new cases and 5 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Saturday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (6), Cape Verde (91), Ivory Coast (64), Gambia (4), Guinea (52), Mali (9), Niger (1), Nigeria (170), Senegal (11), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (16). The deaths were recorded in Guinea (1), Nigeria (3) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (62,691), total deaths (1,144) and total recoveries (58,430) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 189,891 total cases, 2,763 total deaths and 177,115 total recoveries.

Ghana (48,055total cases) has 320 total deaths and 47,169 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,692 total cases) has 124 total deaths and 20,349 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,616 and 12,072 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 324 total deaths and 14,853 total recoveries while Guinea has 72 total deaths and 10,550 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (8,694 total cases) has 95 total deaths and 7,913 total recoveries. Gambia (3,670 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 2,876 total recoveries.

Mali (3,554 total cases) has 136 total deaths and 2,753 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,403 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,818 total recoveries. Benin (2,643 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Burkina Faso (2,477 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,218 total recoveries. Sierra Leone (2,366 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 1,800 total recoveries. Togo (2,312 total cases) has 55 total deaths and 1,640 total recoveries. Liberia (1,426 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,279 total recoveries. Niger (1,220 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,137 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,786,747 total cases, 42,773 total deaths and 1,455,877 total recoveries while the world has recorded 46,179,021 total cases, 1,197,476 total deaths and 33,387,065 total recoveries.