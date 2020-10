COVID-19 and W/Africa: 429 new cases, 4 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 22.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 429 new cases and 4 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Thursday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (61), Cape Verde (132), Ivory Coast (21), Gambia (2), Ghana (77), Guinea (36), Liberia (1), Mali (17), Niger (2), Nigeria (37), Senegal (24), Sierra Leone (3) and Togo (16). The new deaths were registered in Cape Verde (3) and Guinea (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (61,667), total deaths (1,125) and total recoveries (56,880) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 186,254 total cases, 2,712 total deaths and 172,045 total recoveries.

Ghana (47,538 total cases) has 312 total deaths and 46,789 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,363 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 20,070 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,508 and 11,635 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 321 total deaths and 14,026 total recoveries while Guinea has 71 total deaths and 10,471 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (8,033 total cases) has 90 total deaths and 6,835 total recoveries. Gambia (3,657 total cases) has 118 total deaths and 2,658 total recoveries.

Mali (3,428 total cases) has 132 total deaths and 2,599 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,403 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,818 total recoveries. Benin (2,557 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,340 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,777 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,406 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 1,824 total recoveries. Liberia (1,385 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,276 total recoveries. Togo (2,120 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 1,561 total recoveries. Niger (1,214 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,128 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,687,807 total cases, 40,562 total deaths and 1,385,359 total recoveries while the world has recorded 41,734,887 total cases, 1,139,647 total deaths and 31,059,565 total recoveries.