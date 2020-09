COVID-19 and W/Africa: 432 new cases, 6 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 30.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 432 new cases and 6 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Benin (17), Burkina Faso (4), Cape Verde (83), Ivory Coast (28), Gambia (10), Guinea (36), Mali (11), Nigeria (187), Senegal (37), Sierra Leone (9) and Togo (10). The new deaths were registered in Benin (1), Burkina Faso (1), Gambia (1), Mali (1), Senegal (1) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (58,647), total deaths (1,111) and total recoveries (49,937) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 176,236 total cases, 2,620 total deaths and 157,248 total recoveries.

Ghana (46,482 total cases) has 301 total deaths and 45,651 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (19,669 total cases) has 120 total deaths and 19,241 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 14,982 and 10,634 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 311 total deaths and 12,437 total recoveries while Guinea has 66 total deaths and 9,960 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (5,900 total cases) has 59 total deaths and 5,228 total recoveries. Gambia (3,579 total cases) has 112 total deaths and 2,161 total recoveries.

Mali (3,101 total cases) has 131 total deaths and 2,443 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,324 total cases) has 39 total deaths and 1,549 total recoveries. Benin (2,357 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,973 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,231 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,687 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,032 total cases) has 58 total deaths and 1,309 total recoveries. Liberia (1,343 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,221 total recoveries. Togo (1,759 total cases) has 48 total deaths and 1,341 total recoveries. Niger (1,196 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,110 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,483,367 total cases, 35,771 total deaths and 1,227,064 total recoveries while the world has recorded 33,987,683 total cases, 1,014,931 total deaths and 25,251,332 total recoveries.