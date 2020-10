COVID-19 and W/Africa: 433 new cases, 3 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 22.10.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 433 new cases and 3 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (19), Cape Verde (101), Ivory Coast (18), Gambia (6), Ghana (89), Guinea (61), Liberia (3), Mali (4), Niger (1), Nigeria (72), Senegal (25), Sierra Leone (1) and Togo (33). The new deaths were registered in Ghana (2) and Senegal (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (61,630), total deaths (1,125) and total recoveries (56,797) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 185,825 total cases, 2,708 total deaths and 171,771 total recoveries.

Ghana (47,461 total cases) has 312 total deaths and 46,752 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,342 total cases) has 121 total deaths and 20,044 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,484 and 11,599 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 321 total deaths and 13,975 total recoveries while Guinea has 69 total deaths and 10,461 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (7,901 total cases) has 87 total deaths and 6,792 total recoveries. Gambia (3,655 total cases) has 118 total deaths and 2,658 total recoveries.

Mali (3,411 total cases) has 132 total deaths and 2,593 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,403 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,818 total recoveries. Benin (2,496 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,337 total cases) has 72 total deaths and 1,771 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,406 total cases) has 65 total deaths and 1,824 total recoveries. Liberia (1,384 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,273 total recoveries. Togo (2,104 total cases) has 51 total deaths and 1,555 total recoveries. Niger (1,212 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,128 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,681,061 total cases, 40,420 total deaths and 1,381,694 total recoveries while the world has recorded 41,336,117 total cases, 1,133,242 total deaths and 30,787,321 total recoveries.