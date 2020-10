COVID-19 and W/Africa: 433 new cases, 7 new deaths in 24 hours

Published on 28.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has recorded 433 new cases and 7 new deaths of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, official figures show on Wednesday.The new cases were recorded in Burkina Faso (7), Cape Verde (49), Ivory Coast (2), Gambia (1), Guinea (184), Liberia (3), Mali (31), Niger (3), Nigeria (113), Senegal (11), Sierra Leone (4) and Togo (25). The deaths were recorded in Mali (3), Nigeria (3) and Togo (1).

Nigeria has the highest number of total cases (62,224), total deaths (1,135) and total recoveries (57,916) in the sub-region. West Africa now has 188,202 total cases, 2,743 total deaths and 175,261 total recoveries.

Ghana (47,775total cases) has 316 total deaths and 46,971 total recoveries. Ivory Coast (20,488 total cases) has 122 total deaths and 20,229 total recoveries. Senegal and Guinea have recorded 15,582 and 11,819 total cases respectively.

Senegal has 322 total deaths and 14,565 total recoveries while Guinea has 71 total deaths and 10,505 total recoveries. Cabo Verde (8,472 total cases) has 94 total deaths and 7,599total recoveries. Gambia (3,666 total cases) has 119 total deaths and 2,666 total recoveries.

Mali (3,530 total cases) has 136 total deaths and 2,667 total recoveries. Guinea-Bissau (2,403 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 1,818 total recoveries. Benin (2,557 total cases) has 41 total deaths and 2,330 total recoveries.

Sierra Leone (2,354 total cases) has 73 total deaths and 1,792 total recoveries and Burkina Faso (2,466 total cases) has 67 total deaths and 2,181 total recoveries. Liberia (1,419 total cases) has 82 total deaths and 1,278 total recoveries. Togo (2,229 total cases) has 54 total deaths and 1,612 total recoveries. Niger (1,218 total cases) has 69 total deaths and 1,132 total recoveries.

Africa has registered 1,750,256 total cases, 41,883 total deaths and 1,431,108 total recoveries while the world has recorded 44,496,144 total cases, 1,175,276 total deaths and 32,559,494 total recoveries.